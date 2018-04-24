Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Monthly association of winners (losers stay home) (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Monthly association of winners (losers stay home) (access required)

By: Staff Report April 24, 2018

By Tom Zeeb There are many ways of categorizing people. Especially when it comes to success or failure. Thinking through what I see at my REIA meetings each month, here's what I've noticed: Losers whine about the weather. Winners get to the meeting. Losers complain about the traffic. Winners get to the meeting (using side-streets if necessary). Losers worry about missing a game ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: