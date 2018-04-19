Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA names Hodges Brokerage Associate

Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA has hired Evan Hodges as brokerage associate.

Hodges, a native of Trinity, was graduated in 2012 from Trinity High School and earned a B.S.B.A in Marketing from the UNC Charlotte in 2016.

An entrepreneur at heart, he co-founded a marketing start-up and helped run that company from December 2016 until October 2017.

Hodges volunteers with Muscular Dystrophy Association and Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.

“Following my graduation from UNC Charlotte, I knew that I would make Charlotte my home,” Hodges said. “After co-founding and operating a digital marketing start-up, I had the pleasure of meeting with Rob Pressley on a couple of occasions before beginning my brokerage career. I was so intrigued by the story of his grandfather founding the company and how later, Rob and his father developed and branded Charlotte’s South End as we know it today. The tight-knit, family atmosphere, paired with a stellar reputation makes Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA a perfect fit for me.”

