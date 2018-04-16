Burney joins Showcase Realty

Showcase Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Realtor Tawanda Burney to its roster of professional real estate agents serving the Charlotte Metro area. Tawanda holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Management from Spalding University. Tawanda has 11 years experience in the real estate industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

Tawanda, who specializes in assisting first-time homebuyers and relocating clients, moved to Charlotte in 2014. Originally from Louisville KY, Tawanda delved into real estate with plans of becoming an investor. Her passion to become a Realtor was ignited when she realized the fulfilling impact she can have on people’s lives by helping them achieve their dream of becoming homeowners. Ever since then, Tawanda has made it her goal and purpose to provide her clients with the best value for their dream home and to assist them in a smooth and stress-free transaction.

As a member of the National Association of Realtors, Charlotte Regional Realtor Association, and Charlotte Crown Realtist Association, Tawanda constantly strives to adequately represent her clients by keeping up to date with the latest industry news and trends.

