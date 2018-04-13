Quantcast
BERKO: Is Southern Co. a good buy?

By: Malcolm Berko April 13, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: We have a $17,000 certificate of deposit coming due and are thinking of buying 300 shares of Southern Co. because of the 5.3 percent yield. We found that the stock has fallen by 9 points in the past three months. What do you think? -- LW, Kankakee, Ill. Dear LW: Southern Co. (SO-$43.82) ...

