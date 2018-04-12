Showcase Realty is pleased to announce the addition of buyer sales agent Isabella Tokar to its growing team of real estate experts serving the Charlotte Metro area. Isabella holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in International Business from Appalachian State University.

Isabella Tokar joins Showcase Realty from the retail business world. She served as the coordinator for a large retail company where she thrived in delivering excellent customer service. Her attention to detail, tenacity, and ability to anticipate the customers’ needs are the key qualities that empower her in helping Charlotte home buyers in the process of finding their dream home.

Before launching her career in real estate in North Carolina, Isabella has lived in Singapore, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Her experience with being exposed to diverse cultures has allowed her to gain insight and understand different viewpoints in order to cater to the needs of her multinational clients.

Isabella shares her excitement as she joins Showcase Realty stating, “Everyday, I look forward to the opportunities to engage with clients, be exposed to a variety of situations, and gain an abundance of knowledge. I truly admire what Showcase Realty stands for and the tremendous support they give to their agents.”

