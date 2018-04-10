Plough joins Showcase Realty

Showcase Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Realtor Samuel Plough to its roster of professional real estate agents serving the Charlotte Metro area. With a proven record of commitment to his clients and a high-energy approach to getting the job done, Plough is prepared to find the right home at the right price for buyers and negotiate effectively for sellers.

Samuel Plough is a longtime resident of the Charlotte area. His passion for service together with his acumen for business led him to a career in real estate. This year, Plough joined efforts with Showcase Realty to provide service excellence in meeting the needs of the area’s fast-growing population.

For Plough’s clients, his drive means he’s always on the job of securing the lifestyle that they seek using a fresh and opportunity-focused approach. Plough remarks, “My strength lies in relentlessly pursuing my client’s goals. My constant priority is to keep my clients in the know by seizing new opportunities in Charlotte’s fast-changing housing market, using connections with people to identify and create options, and accessing cutting-edge strategies and technologies to make every step in the real estate transaction as hassle-free as possible.”

Plough shares his excitement as he joins Showcase Realty stating, “What I am most looking forward to as I join Showcase Realty is expanding the company’s brand, learning from their mentorship and training programs, and also providing my clients with the best service.”

