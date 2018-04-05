Quantcast
Home / News / Economy / U.S. property taxes on single family homes increase 6% to more than $293B (access required)

By: Staff Report April 5, 2018

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database, has released its 2017 property tax analysis for more than 86 million U.S. single family homes, which shows that property taxes levied on single family homes in 2017 totaled $293.4 billion, up 6 percent from $277.7 billion in 2016 and an average of $3,399 per home — an effective tax ...

