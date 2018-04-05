Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Board’s actions can’t be secret (access required)

KASS: Board’s actions can’t be secret (access required)

By: Benny Kass April 5, 2018

RESPONSE FROM A READER: As for the settlement referred to in your column, I wonder how any action a Board might take could be kept secret from the owners. Only the owners have a titled interest in the condominium and the Board members are only the persons to whom owners delegate some/all of their powers. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: