Soma Properties purchases historic Mount Holly building (access required)

By: Staff Report April 3, 2018

Soma Properties LLC has purchased a signature historic building at 117 North Main Street in Downtown Mount Holly, continuing the trend of downtown redevelopment in one of the closest municipalities (13 miles) to uptown Charlotte. The original building was constructed in 1883, according to Soma Properties, then rebuilt in 1932. The building’s new owners, Karen and Larry ...

