Hyphen Solutions and Quality Built partner for advanced solutions (access required)

By: Staff Report April 3, 2018

Hyphen Solutions, the leading cloud-based construction management software company, with over 11,000 companies subscribing to their comprehensive Builder and Supply Chain platforms, has announced a partnership with Quality Built, LLC, the leading national third-party quality assurance inspection and risk management solution provider for new construction. Quality Built, established over 20 years ago, has been a long-time ...

