Sustain Charlotte leads partnership to reduce miles driven alone by 600,000 (access required)

Sustain Charlotte leads partnership to reduce miles driven alone by 600,000 (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 28, 2018

Relaxation, financial savings, better health, and a renewed sense of adventure were among the numerous benefits reported by many of the more than 1,500 area residents who participated in Sustain Charlotte’s Way2Go CLT sustainable transportation challenge in 2017. Between March 1 and October 31, program participants reduced miles driven alone by nearly 600,000. Participants tracked their ...

