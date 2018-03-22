Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood March 22, 2018

  I think one of the most important lessons I have ever learned in business, heck even in life, was to Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable. I am sure that most of you have seen this written somewhere. You may even be thinking while reading this, “Well of course you do that is the only way ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: