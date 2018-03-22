Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Charlotte Regional Realtor Association celebrates groundbreaking (access required)

Charlotte Regional Realtor Association celebrates groundbreaking (access required)

By: Staff Report March 22, 2018

CRRA held its groundbreaking for its new headquarters, which will be built on land adjacent to its current building in Midtown, on March 21. The new building will be approximately 58,000 square feet with 2,100 square feet of retail and 7,000 square feet of leasable space. The new headquarters also features a new convenience – ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: