Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: How do I buy, fix and sell real estate? (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: How do I buy, fix and sell real estate? (access required)

By: Staff Report March 20, 2018

Nasar. El-arabi During the downturn a few years ago, a number of remodelers took advantage of the low home values and equally low interest rates to flip houses for extra income. While house flipping is highly lucrative, it is not for the faint hearted. And getting it right means doing certain things because, truth be told, there ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: