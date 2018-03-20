Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / BDX and Hyphen Solutions announce joint partnership (access required)

BDX and Hyphen Solutions announce joint partnership (access required)

By: Staff Report March 20, 2018

Builders Digital Experience (BDX), a digital marketing, media and technology firm for the homebuilding industry, has announced that they would be partnering with Hyphen Solutions, the leading cloud-based construction management software company. The companies will be integrating BDX's Envision online design center with Hyphen's BRIX solution to provide seamless options management for home builders across ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: