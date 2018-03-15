Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin: Home prices post strongest gain in nearly four years (access required)

Redfin: Home prices post strongest gain in nearly four years (access required)

By: Staff Report March 15, 2018

Home prices increased 8.8 percent year over year in February, according to Redfin the next-generation real estate brokerage. The median sale price was $285,700 across the markets Redfin serves. This was the strongest February for price appreciation since March 2014. February also marks six years, or 72 consecutive months, of year-over-year price increases since the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: