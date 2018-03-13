Unified AV Systems acquires Xzact Technologies

Unified AV Systems has announced the completion of the acquisition of Xzact Technologies and plans to merge the operations of Xzact Technologies.

Unified AV Systems (UAVS) is an Atlanta, GA-based company providing design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for Audio Visual & Video communication systems to corporate, education, and government clients. Unified AV has operational offices in Atlanta, GA, Greenville and Columbia, SC, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh, NC and Knoxville, TN. An ESOP entity, UAVS is a 100% employee-owned company with approximately 140 staff members.

This transaction addresses a key element of the UAVS Strategic Plan to expand beyond pure Audio Visual solutions for customers and the ability to provide a full breadth of IT, AV, and other low voltage capabilities to enhance client operations.

“This is a very deliberate and strategic move to provide our customers with a partner that can be their single source for all AV, IT and low voltage solutions,” said Barry Goldin, UAVS President. “We have a long history with, and immense respect for, the Xzact Technologies team and look forward to integrating our operations to the benefit of our customers and employees.”

Xzact Technologies is a Charlotte, NC-based company providing design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical infrastructure and network communications technologies to both private and public sector clients. Xzact Technologies has offices and staff in Charlotte, NC, Raleigh, NC, and Columbia, SC.

“It is our belief that, as technologies keep converging and complexity continues to grow, the physical layer and the mission-critical infrastructure will become the essential part of any customer technology solution,” said Javier Martin, Xzact Technologies CEO. “Together, we bring a powerful combination to the market by both enabling a well-planned and more efficient IT infrastructure, and enabling greater engagement with leaders and learners by providing state-of-the-art integrated solutions.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

