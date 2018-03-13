Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / The new “Asbestos” – OSHA’s silica dust rules (access required)

The new “Asbestos” – OSHA’s silica dust rules (access required)

By: Staff Report March 13, 2018

In the construction industry, occupational exposure to crystalline silica is common in several trades due not only to its presence in many handled materials, for example concrete, mortar, and brick, but also to the processes, involving operations such as breaking, grinding or sawing these materials. For those within the industry, Respirable Crystalline Silica (Silica Dust) are a familiar three ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: