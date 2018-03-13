MillBridge’s Archer earns master in residential marketing

Kelley Archer, marketing manager at North Carolina’s 2017 Community of the Year, MillBridge, was inducted as a Master in Residential Marketing (MIRM) by the National Association of Home Builders. The designation is the highest achievement for new home sales and marketing professionals, with less than 240 designees in the United States and only four in Charlotte.

“Landeavor is both honored and proud of Kelley’s achievement,” stated Annie Kilby, marketing director of Landeavor. “The hard work she displayed in earning her MIRM showcases her dedication and desire to continue to improve her skills. We are privileged to have an employee with such exclusive and prestigious credentials. MillBridge is more successful because of Kelley’s efforts,” continued Kilby.

Having worked more than 28 years in the industry, Kelley earned the designation through a combination of professional education and experience in the real estate field. Kelley also holds the Certified Property Manager® designation, the elite mark of distinction those invested in real estate demand when they seek someone they trust with their assets.

The MIRM designation is the fourth from the Institute of Residential Marketing (IRM), which is a professional organization under the auspices of the National Association of Home Builders. Its purpose is to recognize and promote professionalism, education and ethics in new home sales and marketing.

