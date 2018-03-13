Interior designer Kristen Applewhite joins All American Relocation

Kristen Applewhite has been hired as Interior Designer in our Office Solutions division in All American Relocation’s Charlotte, NC office. She will work on commercial design projects utilizing her 7 years of experience as an Interior Designer.

Kristen graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design. She has over 5 years of office furniture experience. She’s worked with a Haworth dealer for over 3 years and a Knoll dealer for 2 years. She has skills in space planning, furniture and finish selection, 3D renderings, project management and client interactions. She has experience with being onsite for her project installs to make sure everything runs smoothly. She is excited to be a part of All

American and become the design support for the Charlotte office.

Kristen and her husband Eric have a 19 month old, Liam Jude along with two cats, Neiko and Lola.

She enjoys spending quality time with her family, traveling and spending time with her neighbors.

During her free time, she enjoys building & finishing furniture and decorating her home. Any DIY project she finds exciting as long as it’s not too complicated.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

