Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employers add 36,000 jobs (access required)

Construction employers add 36,000 jobs (access required)

By: Staff Report March 13, 2018

Construction employment increased by 36,000 jobs in January to the highest level since August 2008, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said a possible new measure being discussed in Washington that would invest an additional $1.5 trillion in repairing and improving infrastructure would both ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: