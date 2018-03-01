Quantcast
2018 LightStream home improvement survey (access required)

By: Staff Report March 1, 2018

More than half (58 percent) of homeowners are planning to spend money on home improvement projects in 2018, according to the fifth annual LightStream Home Improvement Survey. LightStream is the national online lending division of SunTrust Banks, Inc. Budgets for renovations are on the rise: among homeowners planning renovations, 45 percent will spend $5,000 or more — ...

