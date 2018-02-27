Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / U.S. wage growth remains slow (access required)

U.S. wage growth remains slow (access required)

By: Staff Report February 27, 2018

According to job site Glassdoor, the annual median base pay in the United States grew 0.9 percent year over year in January 2018 to $51,364. The Glassdoor Local Pay Reports show pay growth ticked down slightly from a revised 1.0 percent growth last month. Pay growth peaked in January 2017 at a revised 3.4 percent. The ...

