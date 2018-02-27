Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Taylor Morrison opens new design studio in uptown (access required)

Taylor Morrison opens new design studio in uptown (access required)

By: Staff Report February 27, 2018

  National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has opened a new, expanded design studio in uptown Charlotte. Located in 4,200 square feet at The Foundry on South Cedar Street, the studio opened last month, relocating from West Morehead Street. Taylor Morrison’s design studio is where homebuyers work with professional design consultants to personalize their new homes, selecting ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: