Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin: Luxury home prices up 7 percent in the fourth quarter (access required)

Redfin: Luxury home prices up 7 percent in the fourth quarter (access required)

By: Staff Report February 20, 2018

Luxury home prices rose 7.4 percent year over year to an average of $1.76 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the latest luxury market report from Redfin, the next-generation real estate brokerage. The analysis tracks home sales in more than 1,000 cities across the country and defines the luxury market as the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: