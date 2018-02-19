Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction jobs increase in 42 states (access required)

Construction jobs increase in 42 states (access required)

By: Staff Report February 19, 2018

Forty-two states added construction jobs between December 2016 and December 2017, while 32 states and the District of Columbia added construction jobs between November and December, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data released earlier this month. Association officials said a new federal infrastructure measure would help ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: