Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Walker & Dunlop ranks #1 with Fannie Mae in 2017 multifamily originations (access required)

Walker & Dunlop ranks #1 with Fannie Mae in 2017 multifamily originations (access required)

By: Staff Report February 14, 2018

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has announced that it finished 2017 as the largest Fannie Mae DUS Lender by volume of multifamily loans originated. Walker & Dunlop moved up in the 2017 rankings from second place last year. Fannie Mae provided $66.1 billion of capital to the multifamily housing market in 2017, up 20 percent from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: