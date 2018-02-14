Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / NCDOT named to AUVSI Trusted Operator Program (access required)

NCDOT named to AUVSI Trusted Operator Program (access required)

By: Staff Report February 14, 2018

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation will be playing a leading role in a new group set up to improve and standardize the nationwide drone industry. The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has appointed NCDOT to the steering committee that will help develop a new Trusted Operator Program (TOP) for drone pilots ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: