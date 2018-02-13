Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / RE/MAX President Geoff Lewis to retire (access required)

RE/MAX President Geoff Lewis to retire (access required)

By: Staff Report February 13, 2018

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, has announced that RE/MAX President Geoff Lewis has decided to retire. The Board of Directors has determined that Lewis's responsibilities overseeing the Region Development group will be transitioned to RE/MAX ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: