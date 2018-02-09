Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: New tax law didn’t change exclusion of gain (access required)

KASS: New tax law didn’t change exclusion of gain (access required)

By: Benny Kass February 9, 2018

Q:     Did the new tax law change the up-to $500,000 exclusion of gain? We are selling and were not able to finalize the sale before the end of last year. Fabio. A:     I have to give “kudos” to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) for their extensive lobbying of Congress on behalf of all homeowners here ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: