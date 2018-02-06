Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Realtor.com’s 2018 Housing Insights showcase opportunities for builders (access required)

Realtor.com’s 2018 Housing Insights showcase opportunities for builders (access required)

By: Staff Report February 6, 2018

Realtor.com partnered with Builders Digital Experience (BDX) to deliver its unique housing economic insights to the builder community, releasing a special edition of its 2018 Housing Forecast today at The NAHB International Builders' Show. Realtor.com ‘s 2018 housing forecast highlights a growing economy and positive demographic trends, creating opportunities in the housing market despite the affordability ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: