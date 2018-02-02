M/I Homes is coming to Kimbrell Crossing in Fort Mill

Home buyers can now enjoy M/I Homes’ quality at Kimbrell Crossing in Fort Mill, one of seven communities that M/I is opening this year.

M/I Homes will offer five different home plans in Kimbrell Crossing, a gated community close to Lake Wylie. Twenty two homesites are available, with home prices starting in the mid $300s. Construction will begin in late January.

Home plans available in Kimbrell Crossing include The Richmond, The Wilson, The Preston, The Hanley, and The Coventry. Interiors in all plans include an abundance of flex space, large kitchen islands, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and select areas of hardwood flooring.

The Wilson home plan is an example of the value found at Kimbrell Crossing. It features up to six bedrooms and up to 4.5 bathrooms. Highlights include a spacious, open floor plan with formal dining room and guest suite. A unique split-level stairway leads to the second floor with luxurious owner’s suite, secondary bedrooms, and optional bonus room for movie night with friends or creating a home office. Crown molding and a stone fireplace lend warmth and character to the design.

Kimbrell Crossing is located near the intersection of Highways 160 and 860, close to The Anne Close Springs Greenway and Fort Mill’s charming local restaurants, historic downtown, and Baxter Town Center attractions. RiverGate Shopping Center, Carolina Place Mall, Charlotte Premium Outlets, and Ballantyne are nearby for more shopping and dining. Lake Wylie boat launches at Tega Cay Marina and Fort Mill Golf Club are only a few miles away. Residents can easily commute to and from Charlotte.

Children living in Kimbrell Crossing will attend the Fort Mill school district – one of the best in the country – including Fort Mill Elementary, Fort Mill Middle School and Nation Ford High School.

Energy Star Certification and a 15-Year Transferable Structural Warranty are included for every M/I home.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

