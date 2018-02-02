Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Can’t sell if she got the house in divorce (access required)

KASS: Can’t sell if she got the house in divorce (access required)

By: Benny Kass February 2, 2018

Q:   Having my ex remove the mortgage from my name via refinance has become a problem. Her name is not on the mortgage. Though our divorce papers state the property is hers, can I legally sell the house on my own if she refuses to have this issue taken care of? Peter.   A: Peter, there is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: