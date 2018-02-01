Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Familiarity breeds contempt part 2 (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Familiarity breeds contempt part 2 (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA February 1, 2018

  Now, Tommy’s landlord is a real nice guy. Watched the football game with him just the other Sunday. If all Tommy has to do to keep a roof over his head is call his landlord and ask, plead, or threaten, can anyone else guess who will not be paid in this scenario 100% of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: