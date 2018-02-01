Quantcast
GreenCircle Certification recognized by EPA as a Recommended Ecolabel for federal purchasing

By: Staff Report February 1, 2018

GreenCircle Certified, LLC's (GreenCircle) Certified Environmental Facts (CEF) multi-attribute label for flooring products has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Environmentally Preferable Purchasing (EPP) Program as a recommended ecolabel for sustainable federal purchasing. The EPA EPP Program provides recommendations of specifications, standards, and ecolabels to help federal purchasers identify and specify ...

