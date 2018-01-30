Quantcast
By: Staff Report January 30, 2018

Realogy Holdings Corp. the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, has made several key organizational and executive leadership changes across its business units. "We begin 2018 with an industry-leading market position, great brands, and technology/data scale," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's Chief Executive Officer and President. "The organizational changes we are making ...

