Purchasing Power releases generation X insights (access required)

Purchasing Power releases generation X insights (access required)

By: Staff Report January 30, 2018

As an overview of Generation X and the workplace, Purchasing Power, the leading employee purchase program offered as a voluntary benefit, has released the second of its Generation Insights Series focusing on Generation X. "Guide to Generation X: Working with Them and Engaging Them" highlights who Gen Xers are – e.g. 68 percent of the CEOs of Fortune 500 ...

