Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Making improvements without getting permits (access required)

KASS: Making improvements without getting permits (access required)

By: Benny Kass January 25, 2018

Q:   A dear friend of mine has made significant changes to her home: she knocked down a wall, vaulted the ceiling of the resulting larger room, wired lights into the new ceiling, and installed a hardwood floor. All this was done without pulling local building permits. When, if ever, might she experience repercussions from not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: