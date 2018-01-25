Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employers add 30,000 jobs (access required)

Construction employers add 30,000 jobs (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2018

Construction employment increased by 30,000 jobs in December to the highest level since September 2008, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said that, according to an outlook the association released earlier this month, most firms expect to continue adding jobs this year amid expectations ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: