Coming soon to SouthPark: Palmetto Moon, American Eagle and The Athlete’s Foot (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2018

SouthPark, the largest premier shopping destination between Atlanta and Washington, D.C., has announced that it will soon introduce Palmetto Moon, American Eagle and The Athlete’s Foot to its ever-evolving retail mix this spring. This announcement follows the recent openings of luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, home furnishing store Ballard Designs and the newly-expanded lululemon athletica. “It’s important ...

