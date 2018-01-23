Quantcast
CRG, Gramercy Property Trust complete Greenville Bausch + Lomb

By: Staff Report January 23, 2018

Gramercy Property Trust and CRG's build-to-suit for Bausch + Lomb in Greenville, South Carolina is now complete. Bausch + Lomb, a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. company, took occupancy last month. CRG, Clayco, Inc.'s private real estate investment group, developed the 432,000-square-foot Class-A pharmaceutical warehouse that includes 38 foot clear height temperature controlled warehouse, ESFR sprinkler system, ...

