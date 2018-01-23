Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / 75% of construction firms plan to expand headcount in 2018 (access required)

75% of construction firms plan to expand headcount in 2018 (access required)

By: Scott Baughman January 23, 2018

Seventy-five percent of construction firms plan to expand their payrolls in 2018 as contractors are optimistic that economic conditions will remain strong as tax rates and regulatory burdens fall, according to survey results released by the Associated General Contractors of America and Sage Construction and Real Estate. Despite the general optimism outlined in Expecting Growth ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: