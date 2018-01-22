Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Highly rated stocks (access required)

BERKO: Highly rated stocks (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko January 22, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: I am very nervous about the stock market and have been selling my weak stocks -- those that have weak financial statements and those I don't think will be able to keep their profit momentum during a big downturn. For example, I'm selling Ford and General Motors, my airline stocks, some of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: