Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Job market trends to watch in 2018, according to Glassdoor chief economist (access required)

Job market trends to watch in 2018, according to Glassdoor chief economist (access required)

By: Staff Report January 18, 2018

Glassdoor's chief economist, Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, has revealed five trends in the labor market that will disrupt the way companies attract, hire and retain employees in 2018, as well as the biggest job trends – from the power of whistleblowers to the demand for informed candidates – that shaped 2017. These insights are part of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: