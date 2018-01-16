Showcase Realty welcomes Realtor Moore

Showcase Realty is pleased to announce the addition of REALTOR Ola Elizabeth Moore to its roster of professional real estate agents serving the Charlotte Metro area. Ola Elizabeth holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of North Carolina, Charlotte. With an extensive background in the financial industry as an underwriter, she prides herself in delivering customer-focused service and attention to detail in each transaction.

A true Carolinian, born and raised, Ola Elizabeth has lived in Charlotte for over 14 years, giving her a comprehensive understanding and knowledge of the real estate market in Charlotte Metro area and surrounding suburbs.

Ola Elizabeth’s professional, positive and friendly approach shows her clients that she is dedicated to helping them meet their real estate needs. Her goal is to make sure that every client goes through each phase of the home buying and selling process with the least amount of stress and hassle. She takes pride in being her client’s advocate by ensuring that they find their dream home within their timeline and budget.

Nancy Braun, owner and Broker-in-Charge of Showcase Realty, can’t help but share her excitement on having Ola Elizabeth on her team of agents, stating: “I am thrilled to have Ola join our vibrant agent team. She has one of our buyers already under contract and has hit the ground running!”

Ola Elizabeth gives her best on behalf of her client in each real estate transaction. She ensures that her clients are well informed about the current real estate trends, that their needs are completely met, and that she fully utilizes her expertise as she negotiate contracts. She believes that her client-focused approach is the driving force behind her success as she creates happy clients and generates great business referrals.

