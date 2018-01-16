Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Disclosure of past problems is best approach (access required)

KASS: Disclosure of past problems is best approach (access required)

By: Benny Kass January 16, 2018

Q:   Is it necessary -- or legally required – to inform a potential buyer you had water damage in the past? The areas that were affected have been completely redone under the supervision of my insurance company, the association's insurance company and our very competent management company - everything is up to par and better ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: