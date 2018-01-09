Quantcast
By: Staff Report January 9, 2018

Homeowners, on average, have a higher opinion of their home values than appraisers do. However, the gap between the average owners' estimates and the average appraised values has reached its narrowest margin in 2017. In November, home appraisals were an average of 0.67 percent lower than what owners expected, according to Quicken Loans' National Home ...

