Wahlburgers signs lease at The Village at Robinson Farm

By: Staff Report January 4, 2018

Wahlburgers, the Boston-based burger restaurant and bar, has signed a lease for its first area location at The Village at Robinson Farm in south Charlotte. Greg Pranzo, owner and franchisee, will open Charlotte’s first Wahlburgers next year in the 5,970-square-foot standalone building at the corner of Rea Road and Williams Pond Lane formerly occupied by Lure ...

