Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes now building in Southridge (access required)

David Weekley Homes now building in Southridge (access required)

By: Staff Report January 4, 2018

  David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, is now building in its second Ballantyne-area community of SouthRidge, which is located on North Community House Road adjacent to Ballantyne Country Club. The builder is also expected to open its model home, The Henderson, for tours in mid-December. The Henderson, a two-story home with 3,085 square feet ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: