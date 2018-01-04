Quantcast
City of Charlotte names new Charlotte Water director (access required)

By: Staff Report January 4, 2018

The City of Charlotte has selected Angela Lee to serve as the new director of Charlotte Water. Lee, who has served as the chief of operations and field operations division manager for Charlotte Water since 2004, will step into her new role following the calendar year-end retirement of the current director, Barry Gullet, who served the ...

